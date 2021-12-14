Mason City Council repeals anti-abortion ordinance

Mayor Barbara Spaeth, Vice Mayor Diana Nelson and council members Tony Bradburn, Ashley Chance, Mark Haake and Josh Styrcula voted 6-1 to repeal the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The law, while unable to stop medical practices from opening in Mason, would have made performing or getting an abortion anywhere within city limits illegal.

The ordinance passed city council in a 4-3 vote in October, but opponents of the ban won in Mason’s November election. After the election, Haake said both sides of the political aisle were against the ordinance.