Ohio year-end holiday travel predicted to be up 33 percent

This holiday travel season is predicted to see the largest year-end travel increase on record, according to AAA.
More than 4.4 million Ohioans (109 million Americans) are expected to travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, the travel agency reports. For Ohio, this is a 33 percent increase, and for the nation, it’s a 34 percent increase.
This will put 2021 holiday travel at the fourth-highest year-end volume on record.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
The top mode of travel? Road trips. More than 90 percent of travels in Ohio and nationwide are planning to drive to their destinations — even with elevated gas prices, AAA says.