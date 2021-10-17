Growth, related issues dominate race for West Chester Twp. trustee

“I’m the youngest person running and that means I bring a different perspective. When we are trying to bring that magic outcome, we need all the different perspectives from different ages, different backgrounds, different experiences because that is how we can be most effective,” he said.

Incumbent Trustee Mark Welch said the key the township’s future is for leadership to stay mindful of the township’s core strategies that helped it achieve statewide and national acclaim as a desirable place to live.

“I’m a conservative with a proven track record,” said Welch, who is a small business owner in the township. “And West Chester is not only doing great but we are thriving under the current leadership.”

The township’s tax base, he said, is about 60 percent residential and 40 percent business tax revenue, relieving homeowners of some of the local government tax burden experienced by other, less commercially developed townships.

“As we go forward it’s important that we continue to drive (for more) jobs and more businesses. We have a very diverse business community that shields us from a recession. Let’s keep a good thing going,” he said, adding the township’s future depends on it not becoming a city, losing it’s freedom from any city income or earnings tax burden for residents.

Incumber Lee Wong echoed Welsh’s point in opposing the idea of transforming West Chester into a city.

“I like basic, simple township government and not a city. I will always be honest, serve this board with integrity and listen to the people,” said Wong.

“We are a premier township and we have businesses with more than $3 billion in valuation. For the last 16 years we have been doing very well at that (business development),” he said.

“All these businesses are just like a high tide and it floats all boats. West Chester is the cash cow” for all of Butler County, said Wong.

To watch the full online forum for Liberty and West Chester trustee candidates go to the West Chester and Liberty Chamber Alliance’s website.