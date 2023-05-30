Groovin’ on the Green in Fairfield will feature food trucks at 7 concerts

Fairfield’s summer concert series, Groovin’ on the Green, is packed with big names this year, including Thompson Square, who will open the series June 8.
“We’re excited because we have seven concerts going on this summer, all summer long, and we’re going to be Groovin’ away in Village Green with food, giveaways and activities on select Thursdays,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.
Concerts are scheduled on select Thursday evenings throughout the summer from early June through the end of August, and they all begin at 7 p.m.
Other popular bands on the line-up will include Cassette Junkies on June 22, Cumberland Run on July 6, Crash Test Dummies on July 20, Forever Diamond on Aug. 3, Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies) on Aug. 17 and The Fortunate Sons on Aug. 31.
The season will feature a variety of musical genres, including pop and rock to classic rock and country, and more.
“We’ve created some variety with Groovin’ on the Green. Last year, we started this format where we’re doing fewer performances, but we’re bringing in bigger and better bands, and last year, the parks were packed every Thursday for the Groovin’ concerts. The crowds really appreciated it, they turned out, and they loved the food trucks, games and activities, and they really appreciated that we were bringing in better known acts, and putting on amazing shows,” Sheldrick said.
In addition to the concerts, there will be family friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids planned throughout the series. Plus, food trucks will be on site at each concert, including Steak It Easy, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Pizza to the People, Cheese N Chong, and Nacho Average Taco Cart, to name a few.
“This year, we’re just adding more to the events. We’re expecting the community to come out and love it. There’s going to be more food trucks, more games, and more activities. It’s just a great opportunity to grab the kids, come out to the park, hang out and Groove with us on select Thursdays throughout the summer. With the bands we’ve picked, we tried to reach out to a broad audience, and I think the community is going to be really excited about the line-up,” Sheldrick said.
How to go
What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series
When: Select Thursdays through Aug. 31
Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
Cost: Free
More info: fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green. The park is a DORA location.
2023 Groovin’ on the Green schedule
June 8: Thompson Square
Food Trucks:* Eliza Jane’s Bake Shop, Madd Mark’s, Nacho Average Taco Cart, Steak It Easy
June 22: Cassette Junkies
Food Trucks:* Big T BBQ, Cheez the Day, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Dine In Hawaiian
July 6: Cumberland Run
Food Trucks:* Bullards BBQ, Dawghouse, Kona, Twisted Greek
July 20: Crash Test Dummies
Food Trucks:* City Belle Fried Pies, Granny’s Goodies On the Go, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Sweets and Meats BBQ
August 3: Forever Diamond
Food Trucks:* El Caporal Food Truck, Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More, Minton’s Ducking Good BBQ, Pizza to the People
August 17: Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies
Food Trucks:* All Good Stuff, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Mae’s Country Cooking, Mexi-Q
August 31: The Fortunate Sons
Food Trucks:* Cheese N Chong, Chick’nCone, Grillty Pleasures, Hometown Swirls
*Food Trucks subject to change.
