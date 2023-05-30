Groovin’ on the Green in Fairfield will feature food trucks at 7 concerts

“We’ve created some variety with Groovin’ on the Green. Last year, we started this format where we’re doing fewer performances, but we’re bringing in bigger and better bands, and last year, the parks were packed every Thursday for the Groovin’ concerts. The crowds really appreciated it, they turned out, and they loved the food trucks, games and activities, and they really appreciated that we were bringing in better known acts, and putting on amazing shows,” Sheldrick said.

In addition to the concerts, there will be family friendly activities, including games and things-to-do for kids planned throughout the series. Plus, food trucks will be on site at each concert, including Steak It Easy, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Pizza to the People, Cheese N Chong, and Nacho Average Taco Cart, to name a few.

“This year, we’re just adding more to the events. We’re expecting the community to come out and love it. There’s going to be more food trucks, more games, and more activities. It’s just a great opportunity to grab the kids, come out to the park, hang out and Groove with us on select Thursdays throughout the summer. With the bands we’ve picked, we tried to reach out to a broad audience, and I think the community is going to be really excited about the line-up,” Sheldrick said.

How to go

What: Groovin’ on the Green Concert Series

When: Select Thursdays through Aug. 31

Where: Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Cost: Free

More info: fairfield-city.org/1080/Groovin-on-the-Green. The park is a DORA location.

2023 Groovin’ on the Green schedule

June 8: Thompson Square

Food Trucks:* Eliza Jane’s Bake Shop, Madd Mark’s, Nacho Average Taco Cart, Steak It Easy

June 22: Cassette Junkies

Food Trucks:* Big T BBQ, Cheez the Day, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Dine In Hawaiian

July 6: Cumberland Run

Food Trucks:* Bullards BBQ, Dawghouse, Kona, Twisted Greek

July 20: Crash Test Dummies

Food Trucks:* City Belle Fried Pies, Granny’s Goodies On the Go, MamaBear’s Mac & Cheese, Sweets and Meats BBQ

August 3: Forever Diamond

Food Trucks:* El Caporal Food Truck, Fabulous Funnel Cakes and More, Minton’s Ducking Good BBQ, Pizza to the People

August 17: Steven Page, formerly of Barenaked Ladies

Food Trucks:* All Good Stuff, Childers’ Chimney Cakes, Mae’s Country Cooking, Mexi-Q

August 31: The Fortunate Sons

Food Trucks:* Cheese N Chong, Chick’nCone, Grillty Pleasures, Hometown Swirls

*Food Trucks subject to change.