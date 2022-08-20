Greg Meyer, Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields architect, dies at 55

“His senior year we created a ‘Joe Nuxhall Award’ solely based on character, of which Greg was the first-ever recipient. He had been donating many hours as part of our Joe Nuxhall Miracle League family in creating the plans for our future gymnasium/multi-purpose room project.”

Scott Miller knew Meyer since they were 11 years old, and played on the ‘85 state championship team.

“I don’t know if God ever put a better person on this planet than Greg,” said Miller. “If you could talk to ever single person that met him, and no one would have a bad thing to say about him.”

They lost touch over the years, reconnecting when Miller visits Ohio from Florida, but he knew if he ever needed anything from Meyer, he just had to make a call.

“He was just that kind of person,” Miller said.

Meyer went on to earn a bachelor of science in Architectural Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Architecture from Miami University in Oxford. He was a registered architect in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky and a member of both the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

He spent 29 years with Robert Treadon and Associates in Hamilton.

Meyer was also a volunteer with the Fishing Has No Boundaries Cincinnati chapter, an organization that takes disabled children and adults the third weekend in May fishing at Cowen Lake State Park in Clinton County.

Bill Reichert, chapter president with Fishing Has No Boundaries, said, “We need more people like him.”

He said Meyer was involved in assisting in getting children and adults on boats, piloting boats, and assisting them with fishing.

“He was just a dedicated guy that helped wherever he was needed,” Reichert said.

Meyer is survived by his parents, Thomas and Frances Meyer, and many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Eleanor Meyer and Dorothy Schwarzman.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial is to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton.

REMEMBERING GREG MEYER

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg Meyer’s name to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield or online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Donations can also be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield or online at www.sacredheart-fairfield.org.