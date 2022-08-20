Greg Meyer, Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields architect, dies at 55

The man who designed the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, and was in the final stages of designing the facility’s Hope Center, has died.
Greg Meyer, 55, of Fairfield, gave his time and talents to design the Miracle League fields more than a decade ago, and the Hope Center ― which is slated to open in 2024. He was also the first recipient of the Joe Nuxhall scholarship when he graduated from Fairfield High School in 1985. He died Tuesday from complications from cancer treatment at the age of 55.
“The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields are what they are because of the steady, attentive, and creative hands of Greg Meyer—and The Hope Center will be just as impressive because of his compassion, tremendous architectural talent, and his unmatched determination,” said The Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw. “Greg is gone too soon, but his memory will live on in the miracles he created for us.”
Kim Nuxhall, the CEO and President of The Nuxhall Foundation, was one of Meyer’s high school baseball coaches when they won the 1985 Ohio AAA state championship, ending the season with a 32-1-2 record. He also received the Joe Nuxhall Award and Scholarship that year.
“He was one of the finest young men walking this planet,” said Nuxhall, who was one of Meyer’s baseball coaches as a freshman with Fairfield High School, and through his senior year.
“His senior year we created a ‘Joe Nuxhall Award’ solely based on character, of which Greg was the first-ever recipient. He had been donating many hours as part of our Joe Nuxhall Miracle League family in creating the plans for our future gymnasium/multi-purpose room project.”
Scott Miller knew Meyer since they were 11 years old, and played on the ‘85 state championship team.
“I don’t know if God ever put a better person on this planet than Greg,” said Miller. “If you could talk to ever single person that met him, and no one would have a bad thing to say about him.”
They lost touch over the years, reconnecting when Miller visits Ohio from Florida, but he knew if he ever needed anything from Meyer, he just had to make a call.
“He was just that kind of person,” Miller said.
Meyer went on to earn a bachelor of science in Architectural Engineering Technology from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Architecture from Miami University in Oxford. He was a registered architect in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky and a member of both the American Institute of Architects and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.
He spent 29 years with Robert Treadon and Associates in Hamilton.
Meyer was also a volunteer with the Fishing Has No Boundaries Cincinnati chapter, an organization that takes disabled children and adults the third weekend in May fishing at Cowen Lake State Park in Clinton County.
Bill Reichert, chapter president with Fishing Has No Boundaries, said, “We need more people like him.”
He said Meyer was involved in assisting in getting children and adults on boats, piloting boats, and assisting them with fishing.
“He was just a dedicated guy that helped wherever he was needed,” Reichert said.
Meyer is survived by his parents, Thomas and Frances Meyer, and many uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Eleanor Meyer and Dorothy Schwarzman.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield. A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Father Larry Tharp officiating. Burial is to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton.
REMEMBERING GREG MEYER
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg Meyer’s name to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield or online at www.nuxhallmiracleleague.org. Donations can also be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield or online at www.sacredheart-fairfield.org.
