Development disabilities board gives $50K to Nuxhall Foundation for sports facility

The total cost for the project is an estimated $6.2 million. Most of the cost will be during the construction and furnishing of the facility, which is estimated to be around $5.6 million, according to the foundation.

“We are so grateful to the Schul Family for their incredible generosity,” said Lisa Guliano, superintendent of BCBDD. “Because of that trust fund, we are able to make this donation and expand opportunities to individuals and families throughout Butler County.”

Guliano said the decision to support the Nuxhall Foundation “was an easy one.”

“We have watched first-hand as they have created opportunities for many of the individuals we support,” she said. “People with developmental disabilities have had the opportunity to play ball, enjoy community, and gain friendships because of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

The BCBDD’s board approved to allocate the funds at the March 10 board meeting.

Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw said the Hope Center project is in the fundraising and design stage, and the goal is to launch a public campaign this summer. The foundation’s strategic plan calls for the center to begin construction next summer, and open the facility in 2024.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League serves more than 250 players annually. Its youngest player is 4 years old, and its oldest is 78.

The Hope Center is estimated to be 28,000 square feet and constructed in as many as two phases. It’s estimated to cost around $6.2 million, with $400,000 going to site work and $150,000 to equipment. The lion’s share, an estimated $5.6 million, will go toward construction and furnishings.

Source: The Joe Nuxhall Foundation