Development disabilities board gives $50K to Nuxhall Foundation for sports facility

One of the late Joe Nuxhall’s dreams was to have an indoor facility those who are developmentally disabled can call home.
And the Butler County Board of Developmental Disabilities committed a sizable donation last week to make that dream a reality with a promise of $50,000 for The Hope Center.
The donation comes from the BCBDD’s board trust fund donated by the Schul family.
“I can’t think of a better partnership than what you do here,” said Nuxhall Foundation President and Board Chairman Kim Nuxhall of the BCBDD. “You talk about giving hearts … this was a match made in proverbial heaven, no doubt. We are so grateful and so excited to join up and do great things.”
The Hope Center is a planned 28,000-square-foot indoor facility that is designed to offer new recreational experiences in different sports. The Nuxhall Foundation, the legacy foundation of former MLB pitcher and longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, was created to improve the physical and emotional health of physically and developmentally disabiled individuals. The Hope Center will be an extension of that mission as an addition to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields on Groh Lane in Fairfield, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility with every player with every challenge gets a chance to play. More than 250 players, from 4 to 78, participate in programs at the Miracle League Fields.
The total cost for the project is an estimated $6.2 million. Most of the cost will be during the construction and furnishing of the facility, which is estimated to be around $5.6 million, according to the foundation.
“We are so grateful to the Schul Family for their incredible generosity,” said Lisa Guliano, superintendent of BCBDD. “Because of that trust fund, we are able to make this donation and expand opportunities to individuals and families throughout Butler County.”
Guliano said the decision to support the Nuxhall Foundation “was an easy one.”
“We have watched first-hand as they have created opportunities for many of the individuals we support,” she said. “People with developmental disabilities have had the opportunity to play ball, enjoy community, and gain friendships because of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
The BCBDD’s board approved to allocate the funds at the March 10 board meeting.
Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw said the Hope Center project is in the fundraising and design stage, and the goal is to launch a public campaign this summer. The foundation’s strategic plan calls for the center to begin construction next summer, and open the facility in 2024.
FACTS & FIGURES
The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League serves more than 250 players annually. Its youngest player is 4 years old, and its oldest is 78.
The Hope Center is estimated to be 28,000 square feet and constructed in as many as two phases. It’s estimated to cost around $6.2 million, with $400,000 going to site work and $150,000 to equipment. The lion’s share, an estimated $5.6 million, will go toward construction and furnishings.
Source: The Joe Nuxhall Foundation
