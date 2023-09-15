Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week includes 6 in Butler County

Foodies throughout Southwest Ohio will have a chance to visit an old favorite or try something new during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, which will return Monday and run through Sept. 24.

Six Butler County restaurants will participate in the culinary celebration:

Agave & Rye in Liberty Center

Jag’s Steak & Seafood in West Chester Twp.

Kona Grill in Liberty Center

Primo Italian Steakhouse in Middletown

Son of a Butcher in Liberty Center

Taste of Belgium in Liberty Center

The Journal-News spoke with Kathryn Rawlinson, vice president of marketing and communications for Travel Butler County in a Q & A to find out more about what food lover’s can expect from the week.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week was created to promote area restaurants and encourage locals to enjoy an array of culinary talents.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

There is an official app that has the full list of participating restaurants, GCRW menus, location, hours of operation and more. Guests will also be able to map out a culinary tour for the week.

Participants can also earn points for each check-in, and the top 10 point earners will be entered to win a grand prize. Check in at three participating locations and be registered to win a second grand prize. Patrons will receive real-time updates through the app, which is available in the App Store and on Google Play.

For more information on participating restaurants, and menus, go online to greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com. Some locations may be ages 21 and up.

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week will feature 3-course prix fixe menus for $26, $36 and $46. One dollar from every meal purchased will go to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

QUESTION: Which restaurants will participate from Butler County?

KATHRYN RAWLINSON: Butler County has six restaurants participating in CityBeat’s Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week this month. The weeklong culinary celebration includes Agave & Rye, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill, Primo Italian Steakhouse, Son of a Butcher, and Taste of Belgium.

Q: Can you tell us what’s available to local diners?

A: Butler County has an incredible collection of restaurants featuring cuisine from around the world. Throughout the county diners can enjoy American classics in addition to international fare from Nepal, Jamaica, Thailand, Italy, Lebanon, India, Vietnam, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, China, and more.

Q: What should folks try if they want something new?

A: I always encourage visitors and locals alike to try a new dining experience, whether that be a new restaurant, or a cuisine you haven’t tried before. You just may find a new favorite dish, and you get to support local businesses at the same time.

We’re very fortunate to have so many delicious dining options as well as the world-renowned Jungle Jim’s International Market here. Butler County has become a destination of choice for local and visiting foodies. Having the opportunity to try a large variety of cuisine and immerse in different cultures is a great way to experience something new.

Q: What are they offering?

A: Agave & Rye, Jag’s Steak & Seafood, Kona Grill, Primo Italian Steakhouse, Son of a Butcher, and Taste of Belgium have prepared amazing 3-course menus for restaurant week. Enjoy specials including a Strawberry Burrata Salad, Rhubarb Glazed Pork Belly, Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon, a Picasso Roll, Branzino Fricano, Spiked Lemon Sorbet, Crème Anglaise and more.

Q: Why would you encourage folks to get out during Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week?

A: It is a fantastic way to get out and explore a new-to-you restaurant, or community that you may not have explored before. Diners will enjoy $26, $36, and $46 3-course special seasonal pre-fixe lunch and dinner menus. I hope that Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week inspires diners to explore a new culinary experience and support incredible local businesses.

More details

Some of the other participating restaurants are Alcove, Alfio’s Buon Cubo, Amador, Baru, BrewRiver, Brown Dog Café, Butcher and Barrel, Che, Condado, Council Oaks Steak and Seafood at Hard Rock Casino, DeSha’s, Eighteen at The Radisson, El Coyote, Embers, Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, Ivory House, Libby’s Southern Comfort, LouVino, Metropole at 21c, Nicola’s, Overlook Kitchen + Bar, Pampas Bar & Grill, Primavista, Prime Cincinnati, Ripple Wine Bar, Salazar Restaurant & Bar, Seasons 52, Shires Rooftop, Somm Wine Bar, Spoon & Cellar, Street City Urban Gourmet, Subito, The Capital Grille, Golden Lamb, Melting Pot, Trio, Via Vite, and W Bar + Bistro ... to name a few.