Great Miami Bike Rally goes on ... in a much different way

Kim Nuxhall, the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League’s volunteer CEO, called last year’s bike rally event “something unique” and was grateful to see one of the county’s “greatest assets” were used to give back to the community.

Nuxhall said he’s “always appreciative” when people support the Miracle League’s mission because “we can never do this without the community’s support.”

Events are being allowed, but with restrictions. Bruewer said his group was advised, however, to not hold the rally this year because of the potential size. Last year’s ride had 15 sponsors and 70 riders, and the Great American Bike Rally raised $10,000. Proceeds were equally split between the Boys and Girls Club and Miracle League. Both organizations will benefit from Bruewer’s ride to Cleveland, and people can still support his ride by emailing the Great American Bike Rally or donate directly through the organization’s website, greatamericanbikerally.com.

The organizations will also benefit from a virtual Great American Bike Rally ride were participants will receive a t-shirt and can enter to win a 10-speed bicycle with a helmet and lock. The organization will announce details in the coming days, Bruewer said.

“We just don’t want to lose the momentum we had last year,” said Bruewer. “We just want to keep moving.”

Bruewer said the ride to Cleveland is really the vision he and Great American Bike Rally co-organizer Bill Roesch, a fellow avid cyclist, sees for the event.

“We want to make it bigger,” Bruewer said. “That’s the vision. Slow but sure, as more trails get connected.”