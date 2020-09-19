Great Miami Bike Rally goes on ... in a much different way

FAIRFIELD — The Great American Bike Rally was another fundraising casualty amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but organizers are committed to still have something for the second annual event that supports local charities.
The first thing Dean Bruewer, one of the event’s co-organizers, did was take on sponsors to ride his bike 300-plus miles from Fairfield to the Cleveland Waterfront, which he did last week.
“Obviously the charities are still in dire needs of the effort and the work, so I decided to take a ride,” said Bruewer.
The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic brought on many restrictions, including a shelter-at-home order in the spring, and that forced many charities to postpone or cancel events. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, one of the benefactors of the Great American Bike Ride, had delayed the start of its baseball season for disabled children and adults, and canceled its two largest fundraisers.
Kim Nuxhall, the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League’s volunteer CEO, called last year’s bike rally event “something unique” and was grateful to see one of the county’s “greatest assets” were used to give back to the community.
Nuxhall said he’s “always appreciative” when people support the Miracle League’s mission because “we can never do this without the community’s support.”
Events are being allowed, but with restrictions. Bruewer said his group was advised, however, to not hold the rally this year because of the potential size. Last year’s ride had 15 sponsors and 70 riders, and the Great American Bike Rally raised $10,000. Proceeds were equally split between the Boys and Girls Club and Miracle League. Both organizations will benefit from Bruewer’s ride to Cleveland, and people can still support his ride by emailing the Great American Bike Rally or donate directly through the organization’s website, greatamericanbikerally.com.
The organizations will also benefit from a virtual Great American Bike Rally ride were participants will receive a t-shirt and can enter to win a 10-speed bicycle with a helmet and lock. The organization will announce details in the coming days, Bruewer said.
“We just don’t want to lose the momentum we had last year,” said Bruewer. “We just want to keep moving.”
Bruewer said the ride to Cleveland is really the vision he and Great American Bike Rally co-organizer Bill Roesch, a fellow avid cyclist, sees for the event.
“We want to make it bigger,” Bruewer said. “That’s the vision. Slow but sure, as more trails get connected.”
