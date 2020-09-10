When will we know the coronavirus impact of Labor Day weekend?

Feagins said that the return to school may have more of an impact than Labor Day gatherings.

“We expect that we will see an increase in a number of things, including flu if we have very much flu, because of those trends,” said Feagins.

Miami Valley Hospital Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colon said people celebrating at lakes, beaches, pools and other areas raised concerns and could lead to more community spread.

“The fact that this was the last hoorah of the summer ... that’s still driving people together," he said.

Colon said the disease activity was low heading into Memorial Day ― which he said in part was artificially low due to the small amounts of testing ― but now the disease activity “is in a higher place.”

“It appears that we have more people around the community with COVID, and now when we have those gatherings, there’s a potential that we have more people that were infectious out and interacting,” he said. "But fortunately because we were doing this for a while, I’m hopeful that people were heeding the advice of wearing a mask, that they were more cognizant of who they were in contact with.”

There are seven leading indicators medical professionals monitor when determining the severity of the COVID-19 coronavirus, but Feagins said the first indicator he reviews “very closely” is hospitalizations.

“It tells you the severity,” he said. “If you’re in the hospital with COVID-19, it’s confirmed and you know it’s the real thing.”

Officials also watch the reproductive rate, which represents the average number of people who could catch the virus from an infected person. Colon added that positivity rate and new cases per capita tell medical professionals “a lot about the disease burden” in the community, he said.

“The positivity rate for us is a very good indicator of how many people are actually out there with the disease who are just now being picked up,” he said. “It’s that conversion rate, the rate of new cases.”