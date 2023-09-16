Great American Bike Rally this weekend to include Boys & Girls Club riders

HAMILTON — The fifth rendition of the annual Great American Bike Rally will be a little different this year.

On Sunday (Sept. 17), the rally will start and end again at The Casual Pint on Riverfront Plaza downtown, but this year, 20 to 25 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton will participate.

“Their mission is kind of what our group is focused on, which is creating good citizens and creating opportunities for those who don’t have opportunities,” said Dean Bruewer, co-founder and chair of the GABR steering committee.”

Registration for the rally, which has various course options for participants, is at 10 a.m. Sunday, though people can register now online at greatamericanbikerally.com. The ride starts at 11 a.m. with a Family Rally to Flubs, which is about a 4-mile round trip ride. But riders can ride for as short of a distance, or as long of one, as they would like, said Bruewer. “For the intrepid riders, there’s a 30-plus-mile loop,” he said.

The Great American Bike Rally “started as a couple of old kids who liked to ride bike” and wanted to invite others to share in that passion, Bruewer said. The rally had transitioned from starting in Fairfield to now in Hamilton because of the proximity and expansion of the trails, and the activities happening along the Great Miami River.

The goal is to have upwards of 50 people, which includes the couple of dozen kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Hamilton.

“Our three primary program areas are academics, good character and citizenship, and living healthy lifestyles. Obviously, the bike rally supports the living healthy lifestyles and encouraging kids to get out and ride and exercise, but also get connected to their own community.”

The Boys and Girls Club kids participating in the rally this year will each get a new bike to ride, and after their trip to Flubs will have an All8Up pizza party at Marcum Park, Johns said.

“They’re getting their exercise in and they’re having a little fun,” he said.

Eventually, Bruewer said he’d like to see the rally include longer rides, which would require the completion of some of the Great Miami River trails. Riders will get an opportunity this year to get a tour of the connector path planned to connect Rentschler Forest with the planned Trention trailhead, “and that’s extremely important to me because that means people can ride from Fairfield all the way to Cleveland on a series of trails.”

From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, as participants return to The Casual Pint patio from their bike rids along the trails, there will be door and raffle prizes, Bruewer said, as well as fruit, drinks, snacks, and an event T-shirt for GABR participants.

Registration details

The 5th annual Great American Bike Rally is set for Sunday morning.

Visit greatamericanbikerally.com to register now, or register starting at 10 a.m. on the day of the event at The Casual Pint patio, 130 Riverfront Plaza, downtown Hamilton.

The cost is $15 for riders under 12, $35 for those 12 and older and adults.

The Family Rally starts at 11 a.m. with a ride to Flubs.