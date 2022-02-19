Grant to cover replacement body cameras for Oxford police

Body Worn Cameras have been in use by the city’s police officers for several years and new equipment was purchased last year to replace those which could no longer be supported. City Council has now accepted a state grant which will cover most of the cost.
Police Chief John Jones presented a resolution accepting $31,451.38 from the state of Ohio and it was approved on a unanimous 7-0 vote by City Council.
“Ohio is trying to get Body Worn Cameras to more agencies. This is really a reimbursement for what was already spent,” Chief Jones said.
Money for the program was included in the state’s budget approved by the General Assembly last June and Jones received approval to apply for a grant, which was included among 109 local law enforcement agencies around the state. The money is earmarked as an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Safety Grant.
“In October 2021, the Division of Police applied for the Body Worn Camera Grant with the goal of reimbursing the general fund money that was used last year to pay for our transition from VieVu to AXON body worn cameras. On Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Governor DeWine’s office announced grant funding awards for 109 local law enforcement agencies,” the chief wrote in a staff report supporting the resolution to accept the grant.
His staff report included a history of the department’s use of body worn cameras and the change to a new vendor.
“In August 2017, the Division of Police entered into a contract with Safariland/VieVu to purchase body worn cameras, associated equipment, data storage and support. That contract expired in September 2020. The Division was notified in early 2018 that AXON Enterprise, INC, purchased VieVu brand from Safariland. In September 2019, the Division was notified that the VieVu cameras we used would no longer be supported by AXON and a migration to their platform with new technology would be necessary,” Jones wrote.
His history of the use of the body worn cameras by the department continued with the explanation of the current contract for them.
“In May 2021, City Council authorized a contract with Axon to purchase BWCs, associated equipment, data storage and support for an annual cost of $26,708.44,” Chief Jones wrote. “As staff worked to implement the program, we found additional product add-ons that would improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BWC program and City Council approved an amended contract with Axon, bringing the annual contract cost to $35,000.”
