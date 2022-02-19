Grant to cover replacement body cameras for Oxford police

His staff report included a history of the department’s use of body worn cameras and the change to a new vendor.

“In August 2017, the Division of Police entered into a contract with Safariland/VieVu to purchase body worn cameras, associated equipment, data storage and support. That contract expired in September 2020. The Division was notified in early 2018 that AXON Enterprise, INC, purchased VieVu brand from Safariland. In September 2019, the Division was notified that the VieVu cameras we used would no longer be supported by AXON and a migration to their platform with new technology would be necessary,” Jones wrote.

His history of the use of the body worn cameras by the department continued with the explanation of the current contract for them.

“In May 2021, City Council authorized a contract with Axon to purchase BWCs, associated equipment, data storage and support for an annual cost of $26,708.44,” Chief Jones wrote. “As staff worked to implement the program, we found additional product add-ons that would improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the BWC program and City Council approved an amended contract with Axon, bringing the annual contract cost to $35,000.”