Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine

A local restaurant, with assistance from a police department, collected more than $16,000 in donations and supplies that will be transported to the Ukrainian border and utilized by those in need.
Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, held a special fundraiser this month with the aid of the Middletown Division of Police and inspiration for the initiative came after Stephanie Hall and Annie King, Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives.
Shortly after hearing of the violence in Ukraine, the two sisters collected supplies like basic medicine, masks, toilet paper, more than 50 radios and over 100 Life Straws that allow the user to filter their own water. The two then packed the items and delivered them to those in need.
After talking to an employee from Ukraine and hearing about the sisters, Gold Star Middletown owner Hatem Shteiwi decided it was time for his restaurant to pull together to support them. In addition to donating 50% of one day’s sales to the effort, they also collected boxes of donations with the help of the Middletown Police Department.
“We were so impressed by Stephanie and Annie’s courage to get much-needed supplies to the Ukrainian border that we knew we needed to help,” he said.
For those interested in contributing to the cause, Gold Star Middletown is continuing to collect donations, including monetary donations and supplies.
Most needed are triple antibiotic ointment, gauze pads, burn cream, alcohol/disinfectant wipes, and water purification items. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
