Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine

Gold Star Middletown, 449 Oxford State Road, held a special fundraiser this month with the aid of the Middletown Division of Police and inspiration for the initiative came after Stephanie Hall and Annie King, Middletown sisters and Ukraine natives.

Shortly after hearing of the violence in Ukraine, the two sisters collected supplies like basic medicine, masks, toilet paper, more than 50 radios and over 100 Life Straws that allow the user to filter their own water. The two then packed the items and delivered them to those in need.