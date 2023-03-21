Goal of church-based homeless shelter: Provide care for ‘most vulnerable in the community’

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has estimated there about 200 unhoused people living in Middletown and about 50% are from outside the city. He said many of the homeless come to Middletown from surrounding Butler County communities.

Fugate and the original director, Roy Ickes, always said that SHALOM would make every effort to serve all who were led to the homeless shelter.

Fugate said it takes hundreds of dedicated volunteers to serve the homeless community. Some of those volunteers chaperoned the guests, drove the van, spent the night with the guests, provided a meal or snacks, cleaned the host church, laundered the clothes and supplies used by the guests, prayed with the guests, took time to have a conversation with guests or financially supported SHALOM.

The host and partner churches included Breiel Church of God, Tytus Avenue Church of God, Berachah Church, Quest Church, First Baptist, First Christian, Holy Family Parish, First Presbyterian, Crosspointe Church of Christ, Bethlehem Lutheran, West Elkton Friends, St Paul’s and First United Methodist.