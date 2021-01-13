Gigantic indoor growing farm opens in Hamilton

“Ohio is showing the world what future farms can look like,” DeWine said in his remarks.

He noted the new $30-million-plus, 62,000-square-foot building will be able to ”grow more than 10-million healthy servings of fresh food each and every year.”

“This facility’s already growing unprecedented yields of high-quality, most varied produce that you’ll find anywhere in the world,” Zelkind said. “And it really took a village to make this happen, so thank you all very much.”

Mayor Pat Moeller said “the future visited Hamilton, Ohio, a couple years ago when 80 Acres came to town. And the future has now put down even more roots, and Hamilton is very, very grateful.”'

