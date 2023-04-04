Gabe’s $77M Springfield distribution center celebrates opening with event today

“We are excited for Gabe’s and are pleased they are seeing the opportunity the greater Springfield community offers from quality of life, workforce and ability to help them grow,” said Mike McDorman, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Partnership. “The many years of effort to make the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park a great site has paid off. Gabe’s is a perfect fit for the park and a great addition to our community. This investment is exactly what we envisioned for the park.”

Gabe’s officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. today to celebrate its distribution center being fully operational, according to a company press release. The public is invited to attend.