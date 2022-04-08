BreakingNews
WATCH: Dayton business leader in orbit for space station mission
Funeral arrangements set for William ‘Kippy’ Moore

William “Kip” Moore died April 2 after battling colon cancer. He was 58. NICK DAGGY / STAFF FILE PHOTO

Funeral arrangements have been set for William ‘Kippy” Moore, a local community volunteer and theatrical performer who died April 2. He was 58.

Moore’s visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. His funeral starts at noon with Pastor Jamey L. Colts from New Era Baptist Church officiating. Moore will be buried at Woodside Cemetery.

Jordan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Moore, a 1981 Middletown High School graduate, died of colon cancer.

READ MORE

Dayton arts community mourns loss of Kip Moore

Moore’s death ‘left a hole in the community’

PHOTOS: Remembering Kip Moore

