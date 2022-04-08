Funeral arrangements set for William ‘Kippy’ Moore

Funeral arrangements have been set for William ‘Kippy” Moore, a local community volunteer and theatrical performer who died April 2. He was 58.
Moore’s visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. His funeral starts at noon with Pastor Jamey L. Colts from New Era Baptist Church officiating. Moore will be buried at Woodside Cemetery.
Jordan Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Moore, a 1981 Middletown High School graduate, died of colon cancer.
