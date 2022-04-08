Dayton arts community mourns loss of William ‘Kip’ Moore

“‘Ragtime’ was a pivotal moment in time for me, but Kip made it unforgettable,” said Tia Seay, who portrayed Coalhouse’s girlfriend Sarah. “Whether we were laughing in the wings trying our hardest to push the Model T on stage or we were making each other laugh as we danced across the stage, ‘Ragtime’ solidified our bond. Whenever I hear ‘Sarah Brown Eyes’ I will be dancing with my friend again.”

Shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore delivered another outstanding performance at the Playhouse. He was a delightful Padre in “Man of La Mancha,” filling the conversational beauty of “I’m Only Thinking of Him” with inquisitive humor and offering a poignant rendition of “To Each His Dulcinea.”

William "Kip" Moore as The Padre in Dayton Playhouse's 2020 production of "Man of La Mancha." PHOTO BY ART FABIAN

“I looked through my tattered script and notes and I found a note I had given to Kip,” explained director Dawn Roth Smith. “It just said: ‘The change should be like a switch has been turned on, when your music cue happens.’ It was, of course, a note for his prisoner’s character to become the Padre. I never had to give that note again. Working with Kip was always like that. He trusted you to guide him, and he would take it from there. Off stage, his soul-mending hugs and support were something we all treasured and will all miss. His desire to help the Playhouse become a more diverse community will forever be what guides me in future decisions about directing. It is a long road, but I’ll keep leading that path until we reach that day.”

Moore was a highly regarded actor, but he also directed numerous shows across the Dayton region. In particular, his staging of Desireé York’s Harlem Renaissance-themed drama “The Puppeteer,” heightened with projections to add cultural flair, was a highlight of the 2017 Dayton Playhouse FutureFest. His directorial credits included “Almost, Maine” at Middletown Lyric Theatre, where he served as a board member, and “Dreamgirls” at Beavercreek Community Theatre.

“We at BCT are heartbroken to hear of the passing of such a wonderful man,” said Doug Lloyd, Beavercreek Community Theatre board president. “Kip was considered a part of the BCT family. To know Kip was to love him. To say he was kind, gentle, loving and talented is an understatement. He greeted everyone with an amazing smile and hug. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.”

Director Jim Lockwood (right) rehearses a scene with Suzanne Clabaugh and William "Kip" Moore in preparation for the opening of Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso's musical "Working," which will be presented at the Dayton Playhouse Jan. 31-Feb. 16, 2014.

Moore was a 1981 Middletown High School graduate who earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Cincinnati. After working at Universal Studios in California, he returned to Middletown. In addition to working at the Middletown Journal, he served as program director at Middletown Senior Citizens Center, was elected to the Middletown City Council, and served as programming director at the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Moore, and his mother, Geraldine Bryant. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

“Kip was probably one of the most loving and amazing human beings I had ever met in my life,” said Tina McPhearson, Playhouse board vice-chairperson. “He always had a smile and a hug and was such a wonderful Christian man. I just think God missed him so much he wanted him back where he belonged. We were all blessed for having known him in this life.”

Moore was slated to return to the Playhouse next season to direct the musical “Once on This Island,” a tale of a close-knit Caribbean community finding strength in storytelling. Without a doubt, I am confident his legacy will endure because we are here to tell his story.