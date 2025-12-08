Full circle: Once a first grader now a work colleague alongside her former teacher

Epstein, a veteran of 26 years at Lakota Schools, had lost touch with her former star first grader in the subsequent decades, which made her later discovery of finding out Walters was joining the teaching staff this school year at Heritage all the more special.

Epstein marveled at the rare, closed loop in her life, saying Walters “was one of my very first students at Wyandot when the building opened in 2006. She was brilliant, inquisitive and kind. Teaching was in her blood even then. Most of all, I remember her love of learning.”

An early August listing of names and photos of new Heritage teachers joining the staff for the current year jarred Epstein’s memory.

“I hadn’t seen her since I taught her in the first grade but I saw her (Walters) face and I knew right away. It’s just amazing.”

Walters, who is in her third year as a teacher but her first at Lakota, echoed her former teacher’s wonderment.

“First grade was the year that I decided I wanted to be a teacher when I grew up. At our school’s first grade winter performance, we were all assigned small roles. I was over the moon to be given the role of the teacher (because) I got to act out my new dream,” said Walters.

“Mrs. Epstein always made learning exciting and fun for us. I still remember how excited I was when it was my turn to read to her or work in small groups with her. And I remember Mrs. Epstein being such a kind, creative, and passionate teacher. She took time out of her day to make each student feel valued and seen. And I now strive to bring that same sense of energy, joy and connection to my own classroom.”

“When I got the job at Heritage and found out that Mrs. Epstein was the reading specialist, I was so excited to realize I would get to work alongside someone who had such an impact on my life.”

Their special bond hasn’t changed, said Walters.

“She has been such a supportive, encouraging coworker. I love that she takes the time to talk and check in with me. And when I see her around school, I still get that ‘celebrity-sighting’ feeling that I always had when I ran into teachers as a student.”

Epstein echoed Walters’ sentiment, saying “I felt so proud when I found out that not only had she become a teacher but that I was going to be working with her.”

“She has grown into a fantastic adult and teacher and she is a real inspiration.”