Teenager makes Lakota school board history with election win

But during last summer, a notion Nguyen had been considering since his senior year, persisted: He wanted to make Lakota Schools better for school families and their children.

By August, the teenager decided he would defy history — and all the political odds — and run for one of three open seats on Lakota’s governing school board.

Basing his campaign on heartfelt conservatism, a philosophy of fiscal restraint and his family’s Christian values — and bolstered by financial support from a lineup of local Republican office holders — Nguyen then tirelessly ran an energetic grass roots campaign of hundreds of handshakes with voters.

And many who came away from meeting the ambitious young man also walked away echoing the same impression: Win or lose, many concluded, Nguyen was a rising star in the Lakota townships of West Chester and Liberty.

And as the Nov. 4 election night tallies rolled in, the now-Miami freshman studying finance transformed from a novice political wannabe into an office-winning shooting star by beating out five other candidates to unexpectedly win a heavily contested seat in Ohio’s ninth-largest school system.

“It was a good night,” Nguyen, now the youngest candidate to ever win a Lakota board seat, told the Journal-News.

When about 67% of the vote came in the sheriff (Butler County’s Richard Jones) gave me a call and was congratulating me already but I was reluctant to accept it,” said the then first-time candidate.

Nguyen stepped outside to take some other calls and when he returned to the GOP election night gathering the crowd “erupted in applause … and I had won by about 2,000 votes.”

Teenagers winning a publicly elected board seat among any of Ohio’s 613 local boards is a rarity in statewide history, said Ohio School Board Association officials, who have informally tracked the composition of elected candidates of governing school boards for decades.

“While we don’t have specific data on how many current board members are 18 or 19 years old, it’s certainly uncommon for someone that young to be elected,” OSBA Spokesman Scott Gerfen told the Journal-News.

OSBA consultant Quinn Maceyko, himself a former Ohio local school board winner at 19 years of age, said Nguyen may have tapped into a sentiment among some Lakota votes for a youthful perspective and the freshness of having just matriculated through the very school system he will now help govern.

“Younger members bring a different point of view,” Maceyko said. “They’ve just lived the student experience, so they see things through that lens. That perspective doesn’t replace experience — it adds to it. When you mix generations around the table, you tend to get more balanced decisions.”

In recent years, the Lakota board had periodically been a flashpoint of contentiousness over a series of issues that some believe may have energized a conservative base of voters seeking a new voice on the board overseeing the largest suburban school system in southwest Ohio.

Nguyen said he is ready to take on that ideological mantle when he is sworn in to his board seat for his four-year term in early January.

Nearly 13,000 voters, said Nguyen, “decided to take a chance on me.”

“And I’m very humbled to receive that kind of support. This community put their trust in me to carry out the mission I’ve been talking about. People who have lived in this community 30 and 40 years have reached out to me and told me they voted for me … and we’re excited about all that you are going to bring to the district.”

Against the tax levy

Nguyen also rode the coattails of a wide rejection of Lakota’s proposed tax bond and permanent improvement property tax raises sought by the district officials to build new school buildings and expand others. Those combined ballot issues were defeated election night by a 61% to 39% margin, according to unofficial final results from the Butler County Board of Elections.

Nguyen had made his opposition to the proposed school tax hikes a mainstay of his campaign, which also pushed themes of parental rights, school security and an expansion of career tech options for Lakota students.

His quick popularity — and multiple endorsements and support from local conservative politicians were widespread — ranging from long-time Sheriff Jones to County Auditor Nancy Nix to veteran Ohio Senator George Lang (R-West Chester Twp.).

Lang described Nguyen as a “smart, principled and conscientious young man.”

“Not long after graduating high school, Ben saw the need for fiscally-responsible, student-focused leadership on the Lakota Board of Education — and he did something about it,” said Lang.

“To win a school board race in a district as large as Lakota is no easy feat, especially as a first-time candidate. But that’s exactly what Ben did — and I know that he will be an outstanding board member. He will be an outstanding board member (and) will bring diligence, professionalism and common sense to this new role.”

Mentors in place

County Auditor Nix described Nguyen, who hosted a September fundraiser for him at her home, said she was glad the newcomer ignored her initial advice. They had gotten to know one another during Nguyen’s many volunteer efforts for the Butler County GOP.

“Ben told me last year he was interested in running for the Lakota School board. My advice was, ‘wait a few years and don’t run for school board.’”

“Well, he didn’t listen. But that’s okay. If serving the school district he loves is what is in his heart, I’ll help him,” Nix decided.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t think people would give Ben a chance due to his young age, but the voters listened to what he had to say and were impressed by his intellect, natural abilities, and willingness to lead.”

“I’m very proud of Ben but also understand he will face unique challenges as a Lakota School Board member. I pray that the many of us who helped and mentored Ben continue helping him along his journey,” said Nix.

Liberty Twp. Trustee Todd Minniear described Nguyen as “a great example of the exceptional students who come out of Lakota.”

“As a Lakota graduate myself, I’m proud of him. His thinking, courage, and wisdom are well beyond his years,” said Minniear.

“Serving on the board is an important and demanding responsibility, but I have no doubt he will be a significant and positive contributor. And a year from now, people won’t be talking about his age, they will be talking about his hard work and dedication to making Lakota and our community better.”

Voter Kristi Ertel was one of 12,672 voters to place the teen into the third of three election finishers, beating out fourth place candidate Elyse Jenkins by 2,332 votes.

Nguyen finished behind board veteran Kelley Casper and fellow political newcomer but long-time Lakota volunteer Alex Argo, who earned 13,762 and 13,125 votes respectively.

“Ben is wise beyond his years and a forward thinker,” said Ertel.

“It was evident during his campaign he spent a lot of time in recent years understanding the current challenges facing public education and Lakota specifically. He has fresh ideas and a lot of energy, both of which will benefit our students, especially those nearing graduation,” said Ertel.

Nguyen said he knows gathering information is his best focus on the cusp of his political career.

That is a savvy approach, said Maceyko.

“Lean into listening and learning,” said Maceyko.

“It can be intimidating at first, but your voice matters. If you focus on understanding the issues, asking good questions and working with others, you can make a real impact, even early in your board service.”