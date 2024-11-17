Frontier Airlines hides piggy banks around Cincinnati with $1,000 flight vouchers inside

Airbus A321neo leased by Aviation Capital Group to Frontier Airlines features “Wilhelm, THE STELLER’S EIDER.” (Photo: Business Wire)

Airbus A321neo leased by Aviation Capital Group to Frontier Airlines features “Wilhelm, THE STELLER’S EIDER.” (Photo: Business Wire)
News
By PJ O'Keefe – WCPO
0 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI — People can win free flight vouchers if they find one of five green piggy banks hidden around downtown Cincinnati.

Frontier Airlines announced Friday morning it has hidden five green piggy banks throughout the area. Inside each piggy bank is a $1,000 flight voucher and a one-year membership in Frontier’s Discount Den Low Far Travel Club, which unlocks reduced fares.

Frontier offers nonstop flights from CVG to places including Orlando, Denver, Tampa, Las Vegas and more. But treasure hunters beware — even though Frontier’s base fares are lower cost than most, they aren’t all-inclusive. For those who want to have a carry-on bag or pick seats together as a family, there will be an upcharge on top of the base fares.

Frontier hid 40 piggy banks all across the country in cities such as Atlanta and Dallas.

Even after the piggy banks have all been found, Frontier said five additional winners will be chosen through an online sweepstakes, which may be entered here.

In Other News
1
New manager takes over at Butler County airport
2
From fear to celebration, Springfield reacts to Trump election...
3
Forecasters looking at snow potential for next week
4
Butler County sheriff says his office stands ‘at the ready’ to help...
5
Garfield Middle School students in Hamilton embrace recent election

About the Author

PJ O'Keefe