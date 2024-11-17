Frontier Airlines hides piggy banks around Cincinnati with $1,000 flight vouchers inside

Frontier offers nonstop flights from CVG to places including Orlando, Denver, Tampa, Las Vegas and more. But treasure hunters beware — even though Frontier’s base fares are lower cost than most, they aren’t all-inclusive. For those who want to have a carry-on bag or pick seats together as a family, there will be an upcharge on top of the base fares.

Frontier hid 40 piggy banks all across the country in cities such as Atlanta and Dallas.

Ready, set, go! 🏃 Find one of our 40 hidden Discount Den piggy banks and win $1000 in flight vouchers PLUS a year-long Discount Den Low Fare Club membership. 🐻 Swipe for clues & good luck! ✨💰 #DiscoverDiscountDen



And make sure you're following us because more cities are… pic.twitter.com/xjn1Jf8bfu — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) November 14, 2024

Even after the piggy banks have all been found, Frontier said five additional winners will be chosen through an online sweepstakes, which may be entered here.