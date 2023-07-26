Fricker’s in West Chester Twp. closes

A sign on the door of Fricker’s in West Chester Twp. says the business has permanently closed.

“The last 10 years, your visits have been our greatest pleasure,” says the sign credited to Lorven Wings LLC. DBA Fricker’s West Chester.

The closure of the location at 7844-B Kingland Drive, off Tylersville Road, happened July 17.

“We invite you to visit our nearest Fricker’s locations,” the sign reds. Those are at 8850 Governor’s Hill Drive in Mason and 4810 Roosevelt Blvd. in Middletown.

There was no reason given for the closure of the West Chester location.