French Toast Heaven coming to Hamilton’s Main Street

In a Facebook post, the company said, “The city of Hamilton has welcomed us with open arms and we already feel at home. We look forward to being a part of this amazing community and providing you all with amazing food and amazing service.”

The post also ask for fans of the breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurant for patience as they start on the project.

French Toast Heaven closed not long after opening in West Chester Twp., but has since opened a location in Greenhills (and offering dinner options), and plan to open a Newport, Kentucky location in September.

Last year, Jordan told the Journal-News they offer more than a dozen French toast selections. The concept is because “French toast reminds you of being a kid.”