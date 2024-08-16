French Toast Heaven coming to Hamilton’s Main Street

French Toast Heaven, which originally opened in West Chester Twp. in June 2023, will return to Butler County.
Chef Kevin “Maurice” Jordan plans to open a French Toast Heaven location at 102 Main St., the former location of Roll On In and The Frost Factory just west of the Great Miami River.
In a Facebook post, the company said, “The city of Hamilton has welcomed us with open arms and we already feel at home. We look forward to being a part of this amazing community and providing you all with amazing food and amazing service.”
The post also ask for fans of the breakfast/brunch/lunch restaurant for patience as they start on the project.
French Toast Heaven closed not long after opening in West Chester Twp., but has since opened a location in Greenhills (and offering dinner options), and plan to open a Newport, Kentucky location in September.
Last year, Jordan told the Journal-News they offer more than a dozen French toast selections. The concept is because “French toast reminds you of being a kid.”
