‘King of Brunch’ puts variety on French Toast Heaven menu

WEST CHESTER TWP. — Chef Kevin Jordan is known as the King of Brunch among his family and friends. Jordan would often make large feasts for family following church or on holidays, including his specialty French toast plates.

“It was always a big deal for me to come up with brunch menus for my family,” Jordan said. “And the staple is French toast.”

After being a personal chef in Cincinnati where he said Bengals and Reds players were among his clients, he decided to open his first restaurant: French Toast Heaven.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Located at 4877 Smith Road in West Chester Twp., the breakfast, brunch and lunch spot features 17 French toast selections on the menu.

“French toast reminds you of being a kid. We have Fruity Pebble, apple caramel, birthday cake, strawberry cheesecake, just all kinds of it,” Jordan said.

The most popular menu item is the French toast flight, according to Jordan, where diners can select any four of the French toast varieties served on a single plate. There is also a French toast of the week that changes each Sunday.

The bread is the foundation of the French toast, and Jordan tried hundreds of varieties before choosing a one and a half inch Brioche specially sourced for French Toast Heaven.

“The bread is unique to us,” Jordan said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

French toast may be the signature dish, but the full-service restaurant which opened in June offers an expansive menu and recently began serving lunch.

“We want to overwhelm you with comfort food,” Jordan said. “We have chicken and waffles, a catfish po’boy, plain grits and more savory varieties of grits with deep fried catfish, fried chicken and salmon grits. A lot of choices.”

The menu also features omelets, traditional breakfast fare and includes salads and burgers for lunch.

“We want to be known for quality food,” Jordan said.

The King of Brunch lives in West Chester Twp. with his family and trained at the Midwest Culinary Institute in Cincinnati after graduating from Sycamore High School.

“My inspiration came from my grandmother who was a chef in the city,” Jordan said. “She would cook for her pastor and one of the larger churches in the city and I was always around. I knew when I was 5 or 6 I wanted to be a chef.

“We take an incredible amount of pride in trying to get it right,” Jordan said. “People smile when they come in the door and we want them to have that smile or a better feeling when they leave.”

How to go

What: French Toast Heaven

Where: 4877 Smith Road, West Chester Twp.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

More local food news

Sign up for our weekly Food & Dining email newsletter, which is published on Wednesdays.

journal-news.com (click “my account”)