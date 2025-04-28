2 new Butler County businesses to create dozens of new jobs, get tax breaks

In all, the six projects are expected to create more than $62 million in new payroll and more than $835 million in new investment statewide. However, the job creation tax credits are a performance-based credit. Actual values of the credits will be based on the jobs that are ultimately created and the new payroll, which will be subject to state verification.

LetsGetChecked, Inc. plans to create 74 new full-time-equivalent (FTE) jobs in Fairfield, which would generate nearly $4.6 million in new annual payroll, according to the Ohio Department of Development. The state approved a 1.44%, eight-year tax credit for the company. As part of the deal, the company must maintain operations at the project location — Fairfield Trade Center on Firebird Drive just off Union Centre Boulevard — for at least 11 years.

Explore Click here for the latest Business news

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company offering at-home health testing kits for health and wellness conditions, integrating manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support and prescription fulfillment. The new building will help establish a Midwest facility for distribution and laboratory practices.

SkyCell North America, Inc., is expected to create 30 new FTE jobs in West Chester, generating $2.1 million in new annual payroll, according to the Ohio Department of Development. The state approved a 1.207%, seven-year tax credit. As part of the deal, the company must maintain operations at the project location for at least 10 years.

SkyCell is a Swiss company specializing in manufacturing and shipping temperature-controlled hybrid containers for pharmaceuticals. It also provides technological solutions tailored for the global air cargo industry. The proposed project includes a new facility to enhance operational capacity and support company growth.

According to the Ohio TCA, the proposed investment “will position the Ohio location as the hub for their North American hub-and-spoke model for processing and repairing inventory, customer service and engineering services.”

LetsGetChecked and SkyCell North America were considering other states for these projects, according to the Ohio DoD. LetsGetChecked was considering a Kentucky location, while SkyCell considered Illinois and Pennsylvania locations.