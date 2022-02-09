Free Miami University basketball tickets available to public

· Miami Men’s Basketball vs. Bowling Green • Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

The Love.Honor.Care games are in celebration of One Miami Weekend, presented by E&H Ace Hardware and Mercy Health. It is an initiative of Miami Athletics and led by Miami women’s basketball to raise funds for Luna Cares, which benefits local female cancer patients, Miami officials said.

“During the event, silent auction items will be available, and opportunities to purchase apparel will also support additional fundraising efforts. All proceeds will go to Luna Cares. Over the past seven years, Miami Athletics and Miami women’s basketball have raised more than $150,000 to support this cause,” said a release from the school.

