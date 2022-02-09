Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Free Miami University basketball tickets available to public

Miami University's Kamari Williams puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

caption arrowCaption
Miami University's Kamari Williams puts up a shot during their basketball game against University of Cincinnati Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at Millett Hall on Miami University campus in Oxford. University of Cincinnati won 59-58. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Journal-News Staff
20 minutes ago

Miami University is offering community members free tickets to the seventh annual Love.Honor.Care basketball game.

The game is on Saturday, Feb. 12 and tickets are available to anyone who wants to go. It is a men’s and women’s doubleheader vs. Central Michigan and Bowling Green.

Fans are encouraged to share with family, friends, neighbors, fellow community members, youth organizations and more, university officials said.

Those who are interested must reserve the tickets by noon Feb. 10 for the following:

·  Miami Women’s Basketball vs. Central Michigan • Feb. 12 at 1 p.m.

·  Miami Men’s Basketball vs. Bowling Green • Feb. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

The Love.Honor.Care games are in celebration of One Miami Weekend, presented by E&H Ace Hardware and Mercy Health. It is an initiative of Miami Athletics and led by Miami women’s basketball to raise funds for Luna Cares, which benefits local female cancer patients, Miami officials said.

“During the event, silent auction items will be available, and opportunities to purchase apparel will also support additional fundraising efforts. All proceeds will go to Luna Cares. Over the past seven years, Miami Athletics and Miami women’s basketball have raised more than $150,000 to support this cause,” said a release from the school.

Request your complimentary tickets here, and use the code ONEMIAMIDAY.

Tickets will be delivered digitally and available to download via Apple Wallet or Google Pay app.

In Other News
1
Man dies after accidental fall from ladder at Fairfield business
2
Butler County officials weigh in on indictment of Auditor Roger...
3
Kennard, Toppin to take part in All-Star Saturday Night contests
4
Jolly’s on Erie Boulevard opens Thursday for season
5
Middletown’s Jalin Marshall signs with Canadian football team, joins...

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top