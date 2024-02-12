Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburger in Fairfield opens Tuesday

Freddy’s is a fast-casual concept and known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“The steady flow of traffic on Gilmore Road makes it a great fit for Freddy’s,” said franchise owner Dominic Gatta, CEO of DJ Hospitality Group.

Explore Click here for the latest Business news

There are several Freddy’s locations in southwest Ohio owned by other franchisees, the closest to Fairfield being in West Chester Twp.

The Freddy’s project received city approval in 2022 for a restaurant with an outdoor patio and drive-thru window. They broke ground for the new store in March 2023, and the finished building is 2,198 square feet that can seat 56 guests in addition to the drive-thru and carry-out service.

Mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app and website is also available, and they’ll operate 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, and was No. 23 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers, No. 70 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, No. 78 on Entrepreneur’s 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises.