Franklin will seek bond issue for new school buildings on November ballot

Superintendent Michael Sander previously said the new high school would not have an auditorium and would use the auditorium now at the current high school on East Fourth Street. In addition, the roof at the current high school would be replaced, he said.

The board approved the overall $115 million project in May which also includes construction of three new elementary schools, which is about 57 percent of the overall project and those costs will be paid by the state when those funds become available.

District officials were told in April 2019 that there would be a slowdown in state school building construction funding and there would not be funding to assist Franklin schools until 2027. In May 2019, the board opted to move forward with a new building project through the state’s Expedited Local Partnership Program, which allows the project could be done in phases.