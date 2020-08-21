Franklin planning to increase fee for trash collection

Franklin residents will pay more for trash collection beginning in March.
Franklin’s city council has been discussing an increase for the $2.71 administrative fee for the past several months and was poised to raise it by $1 this fall as the fee has not changed since 2008. However, some council members felt the city should hold off until next year due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Sonny Lewis said the Finance Committee recommended the fee increase that will be raised by cost of living adjustment each March starting in 2022. He said of five neighboring communities, Franklin’s fee is in the middle of the group.
“I don’t think this was a good time (to raise fee) with the pandemic,” said Councilwoman Debbie Fouts. “I think the city could wait. I don’t disagree with the need but the timing isn’t exactly right. A dollar means a lot to some people.”
Councilman Paul Ruppert agreed, saying, “let’s wait to start this in 2021 and see what happens.”
Lewis said legislation for the administrative fee increase will come back to council for formal approval in February.
In other business, council:
Awarded a contract to the John R. Jurgensen Company for the 2020 Industrial Drive roadway improvement project. The $1.09 million project will replace about 7,500 feet of deteriorated curb and gutter, 10 catch basins and milling and paving all streets in the Jaygee Industrial Park. This is an Ohio Public Works Commission project and the city will be reimbursed 49% of the project costs up to $660,000.
Awarded a second contract to the John R. Jurgensen Company for the 2020 North Dixie Highway improvement project. The $537,228 project will include the milling and paving of North Dixie Highway from Kenneth Koons Boulevard to the north corporation limit. This is also a OPWC project and the city will be reimbursed for 49% of the project up to $360,000.
Approved entering a contract with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to collect delinquent income taxes owed to the city.
Local administrative fees per month
Carlisle - $5.50
Lebanon - $4.49
Franklin - $2.71
Germantown - $1.88
Springboro - $1.50
Source: City of Franklin survey