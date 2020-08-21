Franklin planning to increase fee for trash collection

Lewis said legislation for the administrative fee increase will come back to council for formal approval in February.

In other business, council:

Awarded a contract to the John R. Jurgensen Company for the 2020 Industrial Drive roadway improvement project. The $1.09 million project will replace about 7,500 feet of deteriorated curb and gutter, 10 catch basins and milling and paving all streets in the Jaygee Industrial Park. This is an Ohio Public Works Commission project and the city will be reimbursed 49% of the project costs up to $660,000.

Awarded a second contract to the John R. Jurgensen Company for the 2020 North Dixie Highway improvement project. The $537,228 project will include the milling and paving of North Dixie Highway from Kenneth Koons Boulevard to the north corporation limit. This is also a OPWC project and the city will be reimbursed for 49% of the project up to $360,000.

Approved entering a contract with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to collect delinquent income taxes owed to the city.

Local administrative fees per month

Carlisle - $5.50

Lebanon - $4.49

Franklin - $2.71

Germantown - $1.88

Springboro - $1.50

Source: City of Franklin survey