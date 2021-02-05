Franklin now looking for new fire and police chiefs after retirement

Westendorf said there is one person in the department who would be eligible to test and there needs to be additional people taking the test to make it competitive as it is a classified civil service position.

He said it is important to have no more than six candidates in the field. Westendorf said the OFCA would advertise for applicants.

Assistance to Firefighters Grant application

Council approved the authorization to submit a 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant application.

Westendorf said this year’s project focuses on health and wellness of firefighters. The city is seeking a washer for breathing apparatus, a turnout gear dryer and an AeroClave to decontaminate equipment and large spaces within the station.

If successful, the cost of the project will be $54,066 with the grant covering 95% and the city’s5% match.

Council also:

Approved a 1.5% pay raise for all non-bargaining unit employee. Their health insurance premium will remain at 15%.

Approved participation in the Warren County Joint Salt Purchasing Program for up to an estimated 2,000 tons of salt and would pay for what it uses.