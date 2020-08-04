Franklin changes school start date because of coronavirus uncertainties

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Sander said the delay will provide additional time to prepare appropriate professional development dedicated to strengthening face-to-face and remote instructional practices, and training staff in new safety procedures that have been implemented.

Sander said the protocols to be used are dependent on what coronavirus level the county is on at the time. If the county is at Level 3 or Red, masks will be required to be worn during in-person classes and no visitors or vendors would be allowed in the buildings.

Should the county go to Level 4 or Purple, all classes will go remote and there would be no extracurricular activities. At Level 2 or Orange, masks will be worn if there is not enough room for social distancing, he said.

A new school calendar will be presented to the board at its Aug. 10 board meeting, he said. Sander said the district may have to shorten its winter break to make the adjustments to all of the building schedules and try to avoid shortening of spring break.

In other business, the board: