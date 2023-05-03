Franklin, Carlisle school districts get levies passed

“The community has always stepped up for the students,” Sanders said.

Carlisle Local Schools asked voters to renew an emergency operating levy for 4.41 mills for another five years.

According to final unofficial results, 54% had voted for the tax levy and 46% had voted against.

The levy will continue to cost a homeowner about $154 annually per $100,000 of valuation, and will continue to generate about $993,222 per year in revenue for the school district.