Franklin, Carlisle school districts get levies passed

School districts in Warren County with levies on Tuesday’s ballot fared better than those in Butler.
Franklin City Schools sought approval of a five-year, 13.92-mill substitute operating levy. It would continue a previous substitute levy that was passed in 2018, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.
According to final unofficial results, 67% of voters voted for the tax levy and 33% had voted against.
The levy will generate $7.75 million a year and will continue to cost a property owner $488 per $100,000 of property valuation, according to the Warren County Auditor’s Office.
Franklin Superintendent Michael Sander said he was thrilled to see the levy pass.
“The community has always stepped up for the students,” Sanders said.
Carlisle Local Schools asked voters to renew an emergency operating levy for 4.41 mills for another five years.
According to final unofficial results, 54% had voted for the tax levy and 46% had voted against.
The levy will continue to cost a homeowner about $154 annually per $100,000 of valuation, and will continue to generate about $993,222 per year in revenue for the school district.
About the Author