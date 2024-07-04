Fourth of July events today throughout county

Hamilton: The 2024 Hamilton 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday from the Butler County Fairgrounds. The parade will go down Fair Avenue to Dayton Street, to 7th Street, to High Street, and to F Street. Downtown Hamilton will be “Celebrating Freedom and Hamilton” this 4th of July with a day full of family fun. Historical sites will be open. The Soldiers, Sailors, and Pioneers Monument will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1 S. Monument Ave. The Historic Log Cabin will be open from 1-4 p.m. at 10 S. Monument. The Butler County Historical Society will be open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 327 N. 2nd St. Heritage Hall will be open from noon to 4 p.m. at 20 High St. That Arena Rock Show will be playing at RiversEdge. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert starts at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. from Veterans Park; weather permitting.

Middletown: The parade will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday from Smith Park to Main Street to left on Central Avenue.

Liberty Twp.: The 2024 Liberty Township 4th of July Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday. The parade will start at Lakota East High School and end at Liberty Junior School. For more information, go to liberty-township.com.

West Chester Twp.: The National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting hosts Taps, Tastes and Tunes, a three-day outdoor festival, Thursday through Saturday at National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road. Parking will be available nearby at the Athletic Field Complex and UC Health/West Chester Hospital Fieldhouse at VOA Park, 7850 VOA Park Drive. Township fireworks will be launched at 10 p.m. Friday.

College Corner: Thunder Friday will be held from 5-10 p.m. Friday at Hueston Woods Lodge, 5201 Lodge Road. Admission is free. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit back and enjoy the show.