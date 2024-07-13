Four new Middletown fire stations moving forward

Structures continue to take shape at two of the sites, including the new Middletown Fire Station 82 on Ohio 122 near Atrium Medical Center.

Significant progress also is visible at the new Middletown Fire Station 83 Headquarters on Yankee Road. Work there began in September.

Those first two stations should be completed by November this year.

Site preparation work has happened at two other new sites: Middletown Fire Station 85 on Sophie Avenue and Middletown Fire Station 81 at the corner of Charles Street and Henry Avenue.

Those two stations are targeted for completion in the summer of 2025.

The shift in Middletown’s population and future growth have been cited by city leaders as the reason the new stations were needed. Officials also noted the age of the existing stations, the oldest of which was built 70 years ago.

The current stations do not meet the today’s standards and codes for modern-day fire stations, fire officials have said. Those stations do not have sprinkler systems, sleeping areas do not meet current requirements for egress, and the buildings do not meet accessibility requirements and lack essential facilities.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham