Foundation honors people who are givers to Middletown community

The award reads: “His passion for service shines through all that he does personally and professionally. Joe is a person of strong character who exhibits kindness and insight. His commitment to the community is inspiring and worthy of recognition.”

Mulligan, a practicing attorney, served eight years on Middletown City Council, including four as vice mayor. He credited his parents for instilling in their children the importance of community service.

He said on many nights during the week growing up his parents were serving on school and community committees.

“We learned about giving back and making our community better,” he said. “This is a great honor.”

Mary Jane Palmer’s personality, her generosity and her love for Middletown were legendary, according to the MCF. When she lost her battle to cancer in 2007, family and friends created a fund at the MCF to memorialize her and recognize others in the community who share her spirit for community.

This award honors “unsung heroes” who make significant contributions to Middletown’s quality of life, according to the MCF.

A life-long resident of Middletown, Smith has served as a volunteer and board member for numerous organizations including Central Connections, Junior Achievement, the Community Forum for Race Relations, and Miami University’s Community Engagement Council.

He is a community faith leader as Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Temple First Pentecostal Church. And, for more than 25 years, has held almost every position at Abilities First, serving children with disabilities and special needs.

The Roland P. Ely Jr. President’s Award thanks an individual whose long-term impact on the foundation has been meaningful. A past president of the board of trustees, Isroff was instrumental in launching the foundation’s READY! Campaign for early childhood education.

He continues to volunteer on two MCF committees. When his children were young, he was a youth baseball coach. He was a founding member of the arts festival and continues to mentor a new generation of civic volunteers in this effort. He is involved with the Middletown Rotary Club and leads its annual fundraising event.