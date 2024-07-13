Foundation helps both patients and staff with Random Acts of Kindness program

Kettering Health Hamilton staff, when they see patients having a difficult time, can purchase items for them in the gift shop, then the shop is reimbursed for the cost of the gift by the foundation, Kranbuhl said.

Since the program started in September 2023, the foundation has spent more than $5,500 on the gifts, she said.

It’s been money well spent, she said.

“This has empowered the staff to bring joy to patients and their families,” Kranbuhl said. “It makes a difference. It shows the patients are cared about, not just cared for.”

Before the program, Kranbuhl said staff spent their money and sometimes left the hospital to purchase gifts for patients. But now it’s more convenient for staff and the money is spent in the volunteer-run gift shop that also funds hospital services.

“A win-win” is how Kranbuhl described the process.

Staff has purchased cards, flowers, phone chargers, reading glasses, drinks and snacks for patients, she said.

Hospital employees have told Kranbuhl they’re appreciative of the Random Acts of Kindness program because it affords them an opportunity to provide a gift to patients without any financial burden.

Kranbuhl said she talked to a daughter of a patient who said her mother, who spent her birthday in the hospital, was “so touched” when two of her nurses purchased her gifts.

“Just a little pick-me-up,” she said. “It shows as a team we are thinking of them.”

The foundation was created in 1987 to assist in the health and wellbeing of patients. In 2012, the Angel Fund was established to purchase items that would directly impact patient needs such as shower chairs, canes and prescriptions needed before they’re discharged, Kranbuhl said.

Foundation projects

Since 1987, the Fort Hamilton Hospital Foundation, through generosity from the community, has invested more than $20 million into the hospital.

Here are some of the larger projects:

More than $5.5 million to open the Donna Y. Carruthers Cardiovascular Suite in 2007.

More than $5 million to the Ralph Rogan Carruthers Intensive Care Unit.

More than $2 million raised for the 90th anniversary legacy project. This contribution included a new special care nursery and the Kettering Health Hamilton Cancer Center.

$1,000,000 to expand the emergency department in 2014.

$750,000 for remodeling The Family Birthplace.

$500,000 for new equipment, including surgical equipment for vascular surgeons, updates to cardiac cath labs, and new cribs for the maternity center.

$400,000 for 3D tomosynthesis breast-imaging equipment.

SOURCE: Fort Hamilton Community Foundation