Former Ross student faces felony charge after threatening students

Ross Twp. police officers initiated a search for the suspect and took him into custody in the 2100 block of Thrush Avenue.

Police report the department “remained in constant communication with Ross Local School District administrators and had officers on scene at the school until the suspect was safely taken into custody.

Ross Twp. Police Chief Robert Gerhardt commended the student “who saw something and said something.”

“Their actions played a critical role in allowing us to act swiftly and safely,” he said. “The immediate response by our officers led to the quick apprehension of the suspect.”

Butler County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and search.

“The safety of our students is paramount,” Gerhardt said. “If you threaten harm in our community there will be consequences for your actions.”