Former officer at multiple Cincinnati-area departments accused of sexual crimes against a minor

Tekulve said if Ellison is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Most recently, Ellison was employed by the Elmwood Place Police Department; however, the charges stem from crimes allegedly committed while he was an officer for the Williamsburg Police Department in Clermont County, Tekulve said.

Elmwood Place Police Chief Randall Newsome told WCPO Ellison was employed at his department for just two weeks, before resigning a week ago “for personal reasons.”

According to Tekulve, in addition to working as a police officer in Elmwood Place and Williamsburg, Ellison has recently worked as an officer at the Camden Police Department, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Owensville Police Department.

In court, prosecutors said Ellison, while in costume during a live-action role play (LARP) practice, cornered the victim, who was seated inside a vehicle waiting for their parents. Ellison then intimidated and forcibly kissed and touched the minor, prosecutors said.

The case is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Prosecutors said in court that BCI is “continuing to receive reports about alleged misconduct by Ellison.”

In court Wednesday morning, Judge Kevin Miles ordered Ellison be held on a $100,000 bond. Ellison is next due back in court on Nov. 14.

BCI is asking anyone who may have had a questionable interaction with Ellison to contact agents at 855-224-6446.