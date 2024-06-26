Former Middletown law director who played Santa dies

He served the city of Middletown for 28 years, retiring as law director. He also taught business law at Miami University for over 25 years.

He greatly enjoyed being a part of Middletown Lyric Theatre for over 40 years, serving as a founding member, helping with everything from set design, to directing, to acting on stage.

It was as an actor where Landen “truly shined,” according to a Facebook post on the theater’s page. “Les loved the stage, creating a character and making an audience laugh. He will be missed.”

Landen also played Santa Claus at Light Up Middletown, a drive-through holiday lights display, and at the annual Santa Parade.

“He was an awesome guy,” said Linda Moormam, parade organizer. “Just awesome.”

His death leaves “a void” in the parade, she said.

“How do you replace Santa Claus?” she asked.

His wife, Cheryl, said Landen loved playing Santa Claus and sometimes he was approached by curious children who saw him in restaurants and asked if he was Santa.

She said her husband considered playing Santa “a great service” to the community.

John Minor said he and Landen were friends for more than 60 years, meeting in sixth grade at Lincoln School. They remained friends and worked together on numerous theater productions. When John and his wife, Kim, married, Landen was their best man.

Minor was at Landen’s side when he died.

“I will truly miss his talent, his advice, his friendship and his companionship,” Minor wrote on Facebook. “I know we will meet up again. Save me a seat on the aisle.”

He’s survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl (Shafor) Landen; two sons, Scott (Rebekah) Landen and Alex (Haley) Landen; grandchildren, Lenna and Lucas Landen; and sister, Lois Butch.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1-4 p.m. July 20 at Middletown Arts Center, 130 N. Verity Parkway, Middletown.