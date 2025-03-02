Former Miami U assistant now Denver Broncos’ coach joins school’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’

Payton, who led the New Orleans Saints to a 2009 Super Bowl win, was recently inducted into the collection of former Miami coaches and players who spent time at this school’s long and storied football program.

Payton, who was Miami’s offensive coordinator in 1994 and 1995, was welcomed into the select group last weekend during an award reception on campus and dinner.

“My career began here (and) those two years here sometimes were fortunate, lucky and calculated. What I mean by that is … those were two crucial years for my growth as a coach,” Payton told the audience.

The school’s football Cradle of Coaches outdoor recognition area is adjacent to Miami’s Yager Stadium, where the football RedHawks play.

The memorial area includes statues of some of the former Miami head football coaches and players, including NFL and collegiate greats Paul Brown — national championship coach of the Cleveland Browns and founder of the Cincinnati Bengals — Notre Dame University’s Ara Parseghian and Super Bowl champion head coaches John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens), Weeb Ewbank (New York Jets) and, most recently, Sean McVay (Los Angeles Rams).

Among all of America’s colleges, only Miami has three Super Bowl championship coaches memorialized on its campus.

Payton, who was inducted along with four other sports coaches from Miami’s past, will not receive a statue but will be listed at the Cradle’s website because according to Miami officials statues are reserved for former Miami football head coaches or players.

The Broncos’ coach said to be included in Miami’s sports hall of fame was an honor, adding that at heart, all football coaches — regardless of whether it’s high school, college or professional levels — are teachers.

“It’s the memories and it’s the winning … and there is nothing like it. So thank you for allowing me to be inside your stadium,” said Payton.

Also inducted along with Payton were: Carolyn Condit, who led the Miami University volleyball team for 40 years during her legendary career; Vicki Korn, a three-time national coach of the year and originator of the nation’s first collegiate senior-level synchronized skating program; Iñako Puzo, who recently completed his 14th year as head coach of the Miami Field Hockey team; and Wendy Sweney, who captured five Mid-American Conference titles from 1985-89, compiling an 87-20 overall and 33-0 MAC record during her time as head coach of the tennis program.