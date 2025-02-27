Former local hoops star has NIL deal with Hamilton-based alkaline water company

The 6-foot-5 Mercer, a former Winton Woods Middle School star, entered this basketball season ranked as the No. 1-ranked player in the nation’s 2028 class. He is expected to be ranked No. 1 when ESPN’s national rankings are scheduled to be released in a few weeks.

Mercer’s agreement with Pahhni was signed Tuesday afternoon.

“We are looking forward to be a part of Kam’s growth and development and hope to support him along his journey,” said Pahhni Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Erik Loomis wrote in an email. “We are super excited about the agreement with Kam. We are all about supporting local and Kam being a local talent (big talent) makes it all the more exciting. We’ve had great conversations with him, his dad, Craig, and other members of his team.”

Kameron Mercer, 15, is represented by EZ Sports Group, an NIL sports agency.

“We’re super excited for Kam in this partnership,” said EZ Sports Group Collegiate Director Trey Dees. “We will continue to provide our clients with the best deals and this is a really good deal for Kam long term repping a brand that believes in him – a brand that provides the best, clean alkaline water. We’re super excited for him.”

Mercer, who has more than 53,000 Instagram followers, averages 11 points, six assists and five rebounds for Huntington Expression Prep (21-6). Mercer has scholarship offers that include the University of Cincinnati, Xavier, Ohio State and Missouri.

Mercer is the younger brother of Winton Woods 2027 star defensive end/edge rusher Jaylen Mercer, who has several significant college football scholarship offers.

Kameron Mercer plans to host a youth basketball camp March 29 at Winton Woods High School.

Loomis said he’s looking forward to working with Mercer in promoting Pahhni on social media and some in-person activities including basketball camps.

“As a local start-up, growth is about awareness and availability,” Loomis said. “Kam is definitely going to raise the bar on awareness for our brand.”

Pahhni started in 2021 with Loomis and business partner, Dr. Satinder Bharaj, who is the chief operating officer and co-founder. The company delivered its 700mL bottle to its 500th location in January. Its biggest retailer is Jungle Jim’s and the product also sells online.

“Kam is our first big-time prospect in high school — can’t go much higher than No. 1,” Loomis said. “We have established a partnership with (former Bengals player) David Fulcher which supports the many charities he is involved in. Our other big-name brand ambassador is Lamon Brewster, a former heavyweight boxing champion of the world.”

Pahhni is a significant opportunity for Mercer and his family.

“This partnership for Kam is a big deal,” Dees said.

Besides Pahhni, Mercer has a few other NIL product deals, according to his family.

While West Virginia does not permit NIL in high school sports, the top prep schools are not required to abide by state association rules regarding NIL.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association does not permit NIL in high school sports.