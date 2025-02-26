Boys basketball tournament: Fairfield tops Middletown; Lakota West beats Hamilton

“I thought our guys did a really good job. That’s probably the most connected we’ve been all year. You see guys out there huddling up, picking each other up. Somebody makes a mistake, we’re not finger pointing. We’re encouraging, and when we do that, this is a special group. They’re talented, there’s no doubt about it. But when we play together like that, we get really good results.”

The third-seeded Indians face Elder in a district final at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Mason.

“We didn’t execute the game plan that we had,” Middletown coach Bill Edwards Jr. said. “Even from the jump, our first two possessions we missed assignments on the way we were going to guard them.”

Jeremiah Landers scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Middies, while Ny’Jhere Araujo added 14.

Fairfield led 31-23 at the halftime break. Riley Cunningham drained two big 3-pointers in the third quarter to boost the Indians, but Middletown was able to pull it to within 45-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

Fairfield held Middletown to just one point in the final 3:30.

Middletown graduates Michael Maldonado, Jeremiah Landers, Chandler Shields, Ny’Jhere Aruajo, Dae’Shaun Showes, Kenny Green and Kasaun Graham.

“We clean house,” Edwards said. “It’s like beating a dead horse. They’re going to feel it. They’re going to live with that.

“I told them, ‘Me and my brother, my dad, we went on to play at a high levels — other Middies, other high school guys in general. And nothing is like playing for your hometown — playing with the kids you grew up with. So, it’s going to sting. It’s going to sting for most of your career.”

LAKOTA WEST 68, HAMILTON 60

Four players scored in double figures for Lakota West, which defeated Hamilton 68-60 in a Division I district semifinal on Tuesday night at Fairfield Arena.

Isaiah Meade-Moss scored 18 points, LJ Green and Bryce Curry each had 14 points, and Joshua Tyson added 10 for Lakota West (18-5).

The Firebirds have won six in a row and will face Oak Hills in a district final at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Fairfield.

Hamilton led 16-15 after one quarter, but Lakota West outscored the Big Blue 21-9 in the second frame to take a 36-25 lead into the locker room.

Peyton Davis scored a game-high 20 points for Hamilton, while Elijah Jones had 12 and Mason Malone added 11.

Hamilton (5-18) graduates seniors Marlon Reed, Mason Malone, Triston Hendrix and Peyton Davis.

AIKEN 72, ROSS 61

oss saw its season come to an end in a hard-fought Division III district semifinal loss to top-ranked Aiken on Tuesday night at Western Brown.

Peyton Hendricks led the Rams in scoring with 20 points, while Ben Voegele had 17 and Will Schaefer added 14.

Ross led 18-16 after the first quarter and 37-34 at the half. Aiken outscored Ross 38-24 in the second half to secure the win.

The Rams (13-11) graduate eight seniors — Curtis Burton, Mason Smith, Carson Sackenheim, Daniel Fogt, Will Schaefer, Peyton Hendricks, Ben Voegele and Nolan Ponder.