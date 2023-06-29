Former lawyer for New Miami did not disclose suspension, mayor says

Suspended — and now indicted — village attorney Dennis Adams never told New Miami officials he had been suspended from practicing law, says the mayor, and she was “stunned and angry” when she found out.

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an interim default suspension from the practice of law against Adams on Nov. 2, 2022, but he continued to represent the village as its solicitor until Mayor Stephanie Chandler challenged him and he resigned Feb. 1.

“As soon as I was informed about it I contacted him and gave him the option to resign or be terminated and he resigned effective immediately...,” Chandler said adding one of her council members received an anonymous tip, Adams didn’t tell them. “I was absolutely stunned, angry, I’d like to say disbelief, at the moment it was. Just stunned really.”

Village officials said he was paid $5,000 while under a suspended law license.

Adams, 52, of Fairfield Twp., was indicted last month by a Butler County grand jury for grand theft, theft by deception and receiving stolen property, all fourth-degree felonies, for allegedly stealing from clients.

He was arraigned Tuesday and waived his right to a speedy trial. He is due back in court Aug. 9 for a plea hearing, according to records.

The Journal-News has reached out to Adams for comment but has not gotten a response.