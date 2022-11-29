Former Journal-News reporter Kathy Y. Wilson dies at 57

Described as a “multi-hyphenated nerd” ― writer-teacher-closet-poet-community-worker-playwright ― Wilson was known for her column “Your Negro Tour Guide,” which people either loved or hated, and the book of the same title which featured some of her columns.

Wilson had earned honors from the Ohio Society of Professional Journalists, The Cleveland Press Club, and the Associated Press Society of Ohio. She was a two-time Fellow at the Knight Center for Professional Journalists and was a finalist for a National Magazine Award for her profile of Cincinnati radio personality Bill Cunningham.

The Enquirer reported that as her reputation grew, she received offers at other newspapers in larger cities, but said she “decided to stay here. Cincinnati is so small. That’s the thing I like about it.”

CityBeat reprinted online her 2015 Thanksgiving Day column, giving thanks for the mundaneness of life as well as the adversity of life, ending that column with, “I am thankful for God’s grace and mercy in these and all things, even the things conspiring to destroy us but only making us more thankful.”