Former Forest Fair Mall demolition is again delayed

The demolition of the former Forest Fair Mall that straddles the border of Fairfield and Forest Park has been delayed again as the developer works out tax incentive packages with both entities to facilitate redevelopment of the 90-acre site.

The Butler County land bank sought and received an extension of the $7.9 million state grant until the end of 2025, to down the eyesore that sits along Interstate 275. Before developer Hillwood Construction Services actually buys the site — currently valued at nearly $10 million on the Butler and Hamilton county auditor’s websites — they are seeking tax incentives and rezoning from Fairfield and Forest Park in Hamilton County.

Fairfield Development Services Director Greg Kathman told the Journal-News the city hasn’t received any official incentive or rezoning requests yet.

“My understanding is that they will probably look for some property tax incentive either in the form of abatement or TIF financing,” Kathman said. “They’ve not really engaged with us yet, the Forest Park side of the line is a little more important because they have more land involved and two school districts.”

Since the schools receive the lion’s share of property taxes, they must be involved in incentive talks. The schools are typically given cash payments to make up for the lost tax revenues.

Chris Anderson, Forest Park’s director of community development, told the Journal-News Hillwood is negotiating a tax incentive package with City Manager Don Jones.

“They’re negotiating with the city manager,” Anderson said. “I have not received a zoning application yet, I expect that one will be forthcoming before the end of the year. They don’t want to submit that until they get this other issue taken care of.”

Ben Davis with Hillwood said he can’t comment until they own the land, but told the land bank board a year ago they were just beginning redevelopment talks with Fairfield and Forest Park, but hope to put light industrial buildings on the site that could have a value of $150 million and potentially produce 900 to 1,500 jobs.

The Land Bank is involved because the developer asked them to apply for a demolition grant through a state program that provided $150 million to help raze commercial and residential eyesores. The land bank won $8.7 million of it and $7.9 million was earmarked for the mall demolition, there is a $2.6 million local match the developer pays.