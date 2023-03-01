Former Dayton-area administrator selected for Liberty Twp. role

Lightle replaces Kristen Bitonte, who was a decade-long administrator for the Butler County township.

Lightle’s most recent job was a short stint of a few weeks earlier this year as Sinclair Community College in Dayton where she was senior vice president and chief of staff after resigning the Washington Twp. administrator’s position in January.

“I’m very excited to get to know the Liberty community and help achieve the township’s vision,” noted Lightle in the announcement.

Her first day at the new job will be March 8 pending approval by trustees of an employment agreement, which is still being finalilzed, during their March 7 meeting.

During her tenure in Washington Twp., Lightle focused on financial responsibility, infrastructure improvement, planning and economic development.

According to Liberty Twp. officials, “she was applauded by her former board (trustees) for her foresight, leadership, energy, passion and dedication.”

Lightle said she was most proud of the team she built and the excellent service they provided daily to their residents.

Prior to Washington Township, Lightle was assistant city manager for the City of Clayton and assistant to the city manager in the City of Centerville. She earned both her bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree from Wright State University.

“There are incredible opportunities and economic development projects on the horizon and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” said Lightle of Liberty Twp.

“I look forward to working alongside the elected officials and team to continue providing the high-quality service that residents expect from Liberty Township,” she said.