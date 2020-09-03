Former Butler County lawmaker to head JobsOhio food, agribusiness division

COLUMBUS — A former Butler County state lawmaker will leave his job at the Ohio Department of Agriculture to lead the agribusiness division at JobsOhio.
Tim Derickson, a one-time dairy farmer and former 53rd Ohio House representative, is the new senior director of Food and Agribusiness at JobsOhio, the private nonprofit that serves as the state’s business development department.
Derickson will oversee a business sector that includes hundreds of companies that cultivate, process, package, distribute and market foods and beverages. Derickson replaces Joe Needham, who served as director since 2017.
“Tim understands Ohio and the incredible impact that the food and agribusiness sector has on our economy,” said Dana Saucier, JobsOhio vice president and head of economic development.
Derickson has been the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s assistant director since 2017 and formerly served as the department’s interim director. He said he plans to develop strategic partnerships that would create more opportunities in the food and agribusiness sector.
“JobsOhio has proven its ability to retain Ohio business as well as attract new investment to Ohio,” he said.
Food and agribusiness annually contribute $124 billion to Ohio’s economy, and food manufacturing contributes nearly $16.4 billion to Ohio’s economy, according to JobsOhio.
Derickson had served the northern Butler County communities in the Statehouse from 2009 to 2016. He led several workforce development efforts during his time in the legislature, including establishing “Ohio Agriculture Week” which recognizes Ohio’s largest industry.
Derickson said JobsOhio was a partner in the deal that earned Hamilton’s 80 Acres Farms a Job Creation Tax Credit in 2019.