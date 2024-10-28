Former Butler County coach, teacher administrator was ‘a natural born leader’

After her father, Dale Robertson, who spent time as a coach, teacher and administrator in four school districts died Oct. 22 at 78, the family was flooded with memories from former players and students the family didn’t know.

“The common thread was how he shaped them into the person they are today,” she said of the countless Facebook messages. “I had no idea of the depth of his presence. He touched thousands of lives.”

Amy, 54, said her father “was a natural born leader and he loved to work with kids and help shape them.”

Those mentoring seeds probably were planted during Robertson’s educational experience at Seven Mile where students in grades first through 12th all attended classes in the same building, said his wife of 30 years, Jo.

Many of the teachers were Seven Mile graduates so it was natural for Dale to want to enter public education, she said

“The tradition was so deep,” she said. “There was a legacy of men and women who had gone before him.”

Robertson graduated from Seven Mile High School in 1964, then Miami University.

In 1968, he began his nearly 50-year career in education at Trenton High School/Edgewood City Schools as a teacher and coach, then moved to Hamilton High School to continue his teaching and coaching career.

In 1985, he returned to Edgewood, where he served for nearly 20 years as a teacher, driver’s education instructor, and football coach, then entered administration as athletic director, principal, and eventually retired as superintendent.

After his first retirement, he returned to service at Madison Local Schools as interim superintendent before taking over as superintendent at Preble Shawnee Local School for several years before retiring in 2014.

He was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame and Edgewood Athletic Hall of Fame for his football success and his dedication to the young men of Butler County. During his 14-year coaching career at Hamilton and Edgewood, his teams compiled a record of 88-47-6.

His Edgewood teams were Mid-Miami League champions three seasons and he was named MML Coach of the Year three times. He also coached the South’s football team in the annual North/South Ohio High School All-Star Game.

When Dale and Jo Robertson ran into former players, they shared their special bond with him through unforgettable plays or games. Those stories continued at his visitation.

“They had so many wonderful memories,” his wife said. “Dale was larger than life.”

He had many medical issues, including a heart attack, prostate cancer and back surgeries. He had indicated on his driver’s license that he wanted to be an organ donor. His wife was unsure whether his medical history would keep him from being an organ donor.

Then she was told his harvested bones and tissue would help 75 to 100 people.

“Amazing,” she said.

His daughter added he’s “still giving.”

Robertson is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jo, brothers Tim (Sheryl) Robertson and Kelvin (Lisa) Robertson, sister Debbie (Dave) Sumser, son Shane (Cassidy) Robertson, daughters Hayley and Amy Robertson, Annie (Kevin) Klenk, and Samantha (Ryan) Palazotto, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, followed by burial at Collinsville Cemetery.