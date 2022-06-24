Former Butler Co. politician, public figure Michael Fox dies at 73

But Fox’s legacy will also include his time in federal prison after pleading in 2011 and being sentenced in 2012 for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and filing a false tax return. He served the last few months of his term wearing an ankle monitor in his home in Oxford.

The Butler County republican spent four years behind bars after accepting a plea deal, bypassing the potential 20-year-sentence he faced.

Fox told the Journal-News in December 2015, days before he was released from home incarceration, the work he dedicated his life to was “important work,” but was often at the expense of spending time with family and friends.

“I regret the time that I cheated my family out of,” Fox said in December 2015.

His indictment in 2009 was for improperly benefiting from a $2.75 million contract with the fiber optics firm NORMAP to build the county’s fiber optics network. This investigation was the result of the Dynus Corp. scandal.

After NORMAP failed, and attempts to reach out to more established telecommunications companies failed, Butler County turned to Dynus Corp. Investigations into that company led to convictions of former Dynus executives, former county Auditor Kay Rogers, and eventually Fox. Fox’s crimes was not directly related to the Dynus Corp. scandal.

Fox’s plea deal reduced his sentence to four years, instead of the 20 years he had faced, and none of the corruption charges alleged in the indictment, which includes bribes and kickbacks, were included in the agreement.