Former bar, jewelry store turned into mixed-use retail, residential in downtown Middletown

A 125-year-old, two-story downtown Middletown building — once home to a poplar bar, then a jewelry store — has been brought back to life by a local developer.
The restoration was celebrated last week when a ribbon-cutting hosted by Downtown Middletown Inc. was held to commemorate the renting of two apartments and the leasing of a first-floor retail space at 1044 Central Ave.
Kevin Kimener from MLH Developers said the 2,500-square-foot first-floor retail space has been leased to Jackson Lane Design for three years, and he expects both 1,200-square-foot second-floor apartments to be rented this week for $1,250 a month.
Jackson Lane’s owner, Annie Jackson, has been operating as an interior designer for more than 10 years, Kimener said. She will offer retail sales in the front of the building and use the back as her workshop and for art and design classes, he said.
Kimener purchased the building for $95,000 three years ago, and has spent about $500,000 renovating the building that was constructed in 1896, according to the Butler County Auditor’s Office. He received a $20,000 grant from Heritage Ohio and two years ago Middletown City Council approved a 12-year, 100 percent Community Reinvestment Area tax abatement.
Dennis Vitori, board chairman of Middletown Downtown Inc. and Kimener’s father-in-law, said the city “needs people living in your downtown” if small businesses are to succeed.
Kimener agreed, saying the location offers apartment residents shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options within a short walking distance. As an incentive residents receive free memberships to the Middletown Area YMCA, he said.
Downtown residents also can walk to the Sorg Opera House, the Great Miami River, Forest Hills Golf Course and numerous shops and restaurants, he said.
“A very unique place to be,” he said after giving a tour of the retail space and apartments.
The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of three years of demolition and construction work that was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kimener. He said the last tenant in the building that was part of the former City Centre Mall was Miss Selby Soaps and before that Roger’s Jewelers. He said three safes, including one on the second floor, were removed and the bulletproof glass was removed and donated to the Middletown Division of Police for its firing range.
The entrance to the second-floor apartments is in the back of the building near the parking lot. Each apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, laundry room, walk-in closets and a view of Central Avenue.
Jeff Payne, executive director of DMI, said Kimener’s project is “an excellent example” of mixed-use retail and “top-notch” residential.
Kimener believes there’s enough demand for downtown apartments to support the opening of 80 to 100 more units. That, he said, would align with the city’s Master Plan.
