Former bar, jewelry store turned into mixed-use retail, residential in downtown Middletown

Dennis Vitori, board chairman of Middletown Downtown Inc. and Kimener’s father-in-law, said the city “needs people living in your downtown” if small businesses are to succeed.

Kimener agreed, saying the location offers apartment residents shopping, dining, entertainment and sports options within a short walking distance. As an incentive residents receive free memberships to the Middletown Area YMCA, he said.

Downtown residents also can walk to the Sorg Opera House, the Great Miami River, Forest Hills Golf Course and numerous shops and restaurants, he said.

“A very unique place to be,” he said after giving a tour of the retail space and apartments.

The ribbon-cutting was the culmination of three years of demolition and construction work that was delayed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kimener. He said the last tenant in the building that was part of the former City Centre Mall was Miss Selby Soaps and before that Roger’s Jewelers. He said three safes, including one on the second floor, were removed and the bulletproof glass was removed and donated to the Middletown Division of Police for its firing range.

The entrance to the second-floor apartments is in the back of the building near the parking lot. Each apartment features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a full kitchen, laundry room, walk-in closets and a view of Central Avenue.

Jeff Payne, executive director of DMI, said Kimener’s project is “an excellent example” of mixed-use retail and “top-notch” residential.

Kimener believes there’s enough demand for downtown apartments to support the opening of 80 to 100 more units. That, he said, would align with the city’s Master Plan.

Caption The original Parrot Restaurant sign greets residents as they enter the back door of the building at 1044 Central Ave. in downtown Middletown. The restaurant was located in the former City Centre Mall. RICK McCRABB/STAFF