Former American Legion Post commander had eight stepchildren: ‘His heart was huge’

Dewey M. Lawson had no biological children, but when he married, he became the father to eight stepchildren.
“His heart was huge,” said Cindy Dunn, one of his six stepdaughters. “He really, really loved my mom.”
Lawson, a former commander of American Legion Post 218 in Middletown, was severely injured in an auto accident last month in Middletown when he broke three vertebra. He died Sept. 15 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for one day. He was 89.
Mary Laricchiuta, another stepdaughter, said her father was “always there when I needed him.” She remembered one time when she was stranded at Rocky Fork State Park and after calling collect five times, her father agreed to pick her up.
Lawson, born on Dec. 2, 1932 in Menifee County, Ky., moved to Ohio in 1945. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School Class of 1951 and served five years in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He worked as an aero space machinist for Aeronca for more than 30 years, retiring in 1995.
He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved his dog Sam, his family said.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Berry and Clara (Back) Lawson; his wife, Margaret Lucy Lawson; two sisters, Esther Fugate and Wanda Gehron; one brother, Ronald Lawson; and two stepchildren, Nichola and Vicki Laricchiuta.
He is survived by one adopted son, Phillip W. Lawson; six step-daughters, Charman (Bill) Ritchey, Linda (Ray) Maggard, Mary Laricchiuta, Malissa (Jim) Mtcastle, Cindy (David) Dunn, and Peggy Chesnut; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Wilson, Flora (Mort) Short and Anita Gehron; two brothers, Denzil (Lois) Lawson and Merle Lawson; one brother-in-law, Robert Gehron; and many extended family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.
