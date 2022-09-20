Former American Legion Post commander had eight stepchildren: ‘His heart was huge’

He worked as an aero space machinist for Aeronca for more than 30 years, retiring in 1995.

He was an avid NASCAR fan, and loved his dog Sam, his family said.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Berry and Clara (Back) Lawson; his wife, Margaret Lucy Lawson; two sisters, Esther Fugate and Wanda Gehron; one brother, Ronald Lawson; and two stepchildren, Nichola and Vicki Laricchiuta.

He is survived by one adopted son, Phillip W. Lawson; six step-daughters, Charman (Bill) Ritchey, Linda (Ray) Maggard, Mary Laricchiuta, Malissa (Jim) Mtcastle, Cindy (David) Dunn, and Peggy Chesnut; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Wilson, Flora (Mort) Short and Anita Gehron; two brothers, Denzil (Lois) Lawson and Merle Lawson; one brother-in-law, Robert Gehron; and many extended family and friends.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are being handled by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.